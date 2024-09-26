Categories Analysis, Technology
Main takeaways from Accenture’s (ACN) Q4 2024 earnings report
Accenture expects revenues of $16.85-17.45 billion for the first quarter of 2025
Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) rose over 4% on Thursday, after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue and earnings grew on a year-over-year basis and beat expectations. The company increased its quarterly dividend, and anticipates its continued investments will help drive growth in fiscal year 2025.
Results beat estimates
Accenture’s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 3% year-over-year to $16.40 billion, beating estimates of $16.38 billion. Revenue growth in local currency was 5%. GAAP EPS grew 24% to $2.66. Adjusted EPS increased 3% YoY to $2.79, surpassing projections of $2.78.
Business performance
In Q4, Accenture recorded revenue growth across most of its segments and geographies. Consulting revenues rose 1% YoY to $8.26 billion while Managed Services revenues increased 5% to $8.15 billion.
The Communications, Media & Technology, and Products industry groups saw revenues grow in low to mid-single-digits to $2.75 billion and $4.95 billion, respectively. Health & Public Service revenue grew double-digits to $3.61 billion. Financial Services revenue fell 5% YoY to $2.87 billion while Resources revenue remained flat at $2.22 billion.
Revenues in North America grew 5% to $7.97 billion while EMEA revenues rose 2% to $5.64 billion compared to last year. Revenues in Growth Markets decreased 3% to $2.80 billion.
In the fourth quarter, Accenture’s new bookings increased 21% YoY to $20.1 billion. Consulting new bookings were $8.6 billion while Managed Services bookings were $11.6 billion.
Outlook
Accenture expects revenues of $16.85-17.45 billion for the first quarter of 2025, representing a YoY growth of 2-6% in local currency. For the full year of 2025, the company expects revenue growth of 3-6% in local currency. GAAP EPS is projected to increase 10-13% YoY to $12.55-12.91.
Dividend hike and share buyback
Accenture increased its quarterly dividend by 15% to $1.48 per share. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 10, 2024. Accenture’s share repurchases totaled $628 million in Q4 2024. The company’s Board of Directors approved $4 billion in additional share repurchase authority, bringing its total outstanding authority to approx. $6.7 billion. Accenture plans to return at least $8.3 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in FY2025.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
CarMax (KMX) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total net sales and operating revenues dipped around 1% year-over-year to $7 billion. Net earnings increased 12% to
ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q4 2024 financial results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues were $16.4 billion, up 3% in US dollars and 5% in local currency compared to the same period
Micron (MU) Q4 earnings beat Street view; revenue nearly doubles
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported a profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a loss last year as the chipmaker's revenues surged 93%. Earnings also beat analysts'