Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ACN Earnings: All you need to know about Accenture’s Q1 2024 earnings results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues were $16.2 billion, up 3% in US dollars and 1% in local currency compared to the same period a year ago.
Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.97 billion, or $3.10 per share, compared to $1.96 billion, or $3.08 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.27, up 6% year-over-year.
Earnings beat estimates while revenues came in line.
Accenture expects revenues for the second quarter of 2024 to be in the range of $15.40-16.00 billion.
The stock was down 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
How did Lennar Corporation (LEN) wind up FY2023?
Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) were down over 1% on Monday. The stock has gained 62% this year. The homebuilder delivered revenue and earnings growth for the fourth quarter
PAYX Earnings Preview: Paychex likely to report strong results for Q2 2024
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is set to publish financial data for the second quarter on Thursday morning. Of late, the company has been working to align the business with the
McDonald’s (MCD) shifts to expansion mode: What’s the road ahead?
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) has stayed largely unaffected by the inflation-induced dip in consumer spending this year, aided by competitive pricing and effective marketing campaigns. The fast-food giant is currently