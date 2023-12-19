ACN Earnings: All you need to know about Accenture’s Q1 2024 earnings results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues were $16.2 billion, up 3% in US dollars and 1% in local currency compared to the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.97 billion, or $3.10 per share, compared to $1.96 billion, or $3.08 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.27, up 6% year-over-year.

Earnings beat estimates while revenues came in line.

Accenture expects revenues for the second quarter of 2024 to be in the range of $15.40-16.00 billion.

The stock was down 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

