Mastercard (MA) Q2 earnings key stats: Infographic

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) posted second-quarter financial before the opening bell on Thursday. Investors ignored a slight revenue miss in Q2 as the payment solutions firm surpassed earnings estimates by 20 cents.

MA shares rose 1.2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 2% since the beginning of this year.

Earlier this week, Visa (NYSE: V) reported a drop in earnings and revenue for Q3 2020, sending the stock down 1% in the aftermarket hours.

Prior performance

_____