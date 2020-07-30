Mastercard (MA) Q2 earnings key stats: Infographic

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) posted second-quarter financial before the opening bell on Thursday. Investors ignored a slight revenue miss in Q2 as the payment solutions firm surpassed earnings estimates by 20 cents.
MA shares rose 1.2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 2% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analysts comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Mastercard Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Earlier this week, Visa (NYSE: V) reported a drop in earnings and revenue for Q3 2020, sending the stock down 1% in the aftermarket hours.
Prior performance
_____
Most Popular
What awaits Juniper Networks (JNPR) in the post-pandemic era
When the virus outbreak rattled markets in recent months, one sector that remained less affected was information technology. As the uncertainty deepens, networking solutions provider Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR)
Cognizant (CTSH) Earnings: Key numbers from Q2 2020 results
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the second quarter was $361 million, or
PayPal (PYPL) exceeds Q2 targets as COVID-19 results in higher digital payments
Payment service provider PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported adjusted EPS of $1.07 on revenue of $5.26 billion for the second quarter of 2020. Based on the strong performance in the quarter,