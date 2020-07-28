Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Visa (V) reports a drop in earnings and revenue for Q3 2020, but beats estimates
Visa’s (NYSE: V) adjusted EPS and revenue declined 23% and 17%, respectively in its third quarter of 2020. However, both bottom and top line numbers beat the market’s view by a slight margin. Visa stock slid about 1% in the after-hours session.
On a nominal basis, payments volume slipped 12% annually and processed transactions declined 13%.
The payments operator didn’t provide fiscal 2020 outlook due to the current uncertain environment.
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts comments on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for Visa Q3 2020 earnings call transcript
