Visa (V) reports a drop in earnings and revenue for Q3 2020, but beats estimates

Visa’s (NYSE: V) adjusted EPS and revenue declined 23% and 17%, respectively in its third quarter of 2020. However, both bottom and top line numbers beat the market’s view by a slight margin. Visa stock slid about 1% in the after-hours session.

On a nominal basis, payments volume slipped 12% annually and processed transactions declined 13%.

Visa (V) Q3 2020 Earnings Infograph

The payments operator didn’t provide fiscal 2020 outlook due to the current uncertain environment.

Looking forward to listening to management/analysts comments on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for Visa Q3 2020 earnings call transcript

