V Earnings: All you need to know about Visa’s Q2 2024 earnings results

Visa (NYSE: V) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $8.8 billion.

GAAP net income grew 10% to $4.7 billion and EPS rose 12% to $2.29 versus last year. Adjusted EPS grew 20% to $2.51.

For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects net revenue growth in the low double-digits on an adjusted constant dollar basis. EPS growth is expected to be at the high end of low double-digits.

