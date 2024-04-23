Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
V Earnings: All you need to know about Visa’s Q2 2024 earnings results
Visa (NYSE: V) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $8.8 billion.
GAAP net income grew 10% to $4.7 billion and EPS rose 12% to $2.29 versus last year. Adjusted EPS grew 20% to $2.51.
For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects net revenue growth in the low double-digits on an adjusted constant dollar basis. EPS growth is expected to be at the high end of low double-digits.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
