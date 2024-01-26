Visa Inc. (V) Earnings: 1Q24 Key Numbers

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) reported net revenues of $8.6 billion for the first quarter of 2024, up 9% from the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income increased 17% to $4.9 billion and EPS grew 20% to $2.39 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 11% to $2.41.

For the second quarter of 2024, the company expects net revenues to grow in the upper mid to high single digits and EPS to grow in the high teens.

For the full year of 2024, net revenues are expected to grow in the low double digits and EPS in the low teens.

