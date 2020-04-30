Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance

Visa (V) Q2 2020 Earnings Infographic

VIsa Q2 2019 earnings

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) reported second-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Thursday. Both revenue and EPS surpassed analysts expectations during the quarter.

Payment volume increased 5% in Q2.

CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr said, “Although the road ahead will likely be challenging for a number of quarters, our business model is resilient and our strategy to enable the movement of money globally is more relevant than ever.”

V stock rose 0.16% following the announcement. The stock has increased by 9% in the trailing 12 months.

Peer Analysis

Mastercard Q1 2020 Earnings INFOGRAPHIC

MasterCard Inc Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Visa Q1 2020 earnings INFOGRAPHIC
Also Read:  Earnings preview: PC and printer to drive HP Q1 results

Most Popular

Starbucks (SBUX) loses steam in Q2 2020 in wake of COVID-19 impact and gloomy 2H outlook

It was not a brew-tiful quarter for coffee chain giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), which got hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Starbucks expects the

Ford Motor (F) Q1 earnings call highlights: Cash crunch likely to derail recovery plan

The automobile industry, one of the worst affected by the pandemic, has been witnessing a high level of pessimism ever since the market turmoil derailed production and delivery activities. Most

Amazon (AMZN) might be one of the few that survives the pandemic with just a few bruises

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is slated to report first quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, April 30, after the market closes. Analysts have estimated earnings of $6.25 per share which

Tags

Payment Services

Related Articles

Top