Visa (V) Q2 2020 Earnings Infographic

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) reported second-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular trading hours on Thursday. Both revenue and EPS surpassed analysts expectations during the quarter.

Payment volume increased 5% in Q2.

CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr said, “Although the road ahead will likely be challenging for a number of quarters, our business model is resilient and our strategy to enable the movement of money globally is more relevant than ever.”

V stock rose 0.16% following the announcement. The stock has increased by 9% in the trailing 12 months.

