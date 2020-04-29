Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Mastercard (MA) Q1 Earnings: Key quarterly numbers that you need to note down
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today reported first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.
On GAAP basis, first quarter EPS was $1.68 vs. $1.80 in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.83, compared to $1.78 in the first quarter of 2019.
Total revenues increased 13% to $4.0 billion.
