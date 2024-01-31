Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
MA Earnings: Highlights of Mastercard’s Q4 2023 financial results
Credit card company Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported a double-digit increase in revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Net revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $6.5 billion in the December quarter. Currency-neutral revenue growth was 11%.
The positive top-line performance translated into a 20% jump in adjusted earnings to $3.18 per share in Q4, from $2.65 per share in the prior-year period. Unadjusted profit was $2.8 billion or $2.97 per share, compared to $2.5 billion or $2.62 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
BA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Boeing’s Q4 2023 financial results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $22 billion. Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders was $23 million, or
Electronic Arts (EA) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) reported net revenue of $1.94 billion for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.88 billion in the same period last year. Net income was $290
Starbucks (SBUX) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated net revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $9.4 billion but fell short of estimates of $9.6 billion. Global comparable