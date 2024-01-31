MA Earnings: Highlights of Mastercard’s Q4 2023 financial results

Credit card company Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported a double-digit increase in revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $6.5 billion in the December quarter. Currency-neutral revenue growth was 11%.

The positive top-line performance translated into a 20% jump in adjusted earnings to $3.18 per share in Q4, from $2.65 per share in the prior-year period. Unadjusted profit was $2.8 billion or $2.97 per share, compared to $2.5 billion or $2.62 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Prior Performance