MA Earnings: Highlights of Mastercard’s Q2 2023 financial results
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher adjusted earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2023.
Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, moved up to $2.89 per share in the June quarter from $2.56 per share a year earlier. Second-quarter unadjusted net income was $2.8 billion or $3.0 per share, compared to $2.3 billion or $2.34 per share in the same period of 2022.
At $6.3 billion, net revenues were up 14% year-over-year. Gross dollar volume increased 12% and purchase volume moved up 14%, on a local currency basis.
“We had a number of notable wins with key customers as our innovative products and differentiated services position us as a partner of choice,” said Michael Miebach, Mastercard’s CEO.
Prior Performance
