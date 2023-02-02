Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail, Technology
AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q4 2022 earnings results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $149.2 billion.
Net income dropped to $0.3 billion, or $0.03 per share, from $14.3 billion, or $1.39 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Sales beat expectations but earnings missed, sending the stock down 5% in after-market hours.
For the first quarter of 2023, net sales are expected to be $121-126 billion, representing a growth of 4-8% YoY.
