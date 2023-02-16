Analog Devices gets a boost from strong Q1; sees continued growth in 2023

For Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), 2022 was an exceptionally good year, with the semiconductor giant’s market value expanding steadily. Its analog processors play a key role in linking the physical with the digital in computing systems across various industries. Of late, the company has been thriving on the high demand for automotive and industrial chips. Interestingly, the business has remained largely unaffected by the pandemic, and more recently the economic crisis.

Stock Rally

Analog’s stock has stayed on the growth path constantly and outperformed the market quite often. It achieved a new feat this week by climbing to an all-time high after the earnings announcement, giving a fillip to other semiconductor stocks also. At the current pace, the stock looks set to cross the $200 mark soon, and continue to gain during the remainder of the year. ADI has what it takes to create good long-term value for shareholders, though it looks a bit expensive. Recently, the company raised its dividend by 13% to $0.86 per share.

Analog Devices’ Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analog’s long-term growth prospects look bright as the company stands to benefit from secular growth in areas like electrification and automation. The fast-paced digital transformation across industries and the rapid adoption of advanced processes like AI-driven edge computing and ubiquitous connectivity should continue to drive growth for it. The management’s bullish outlook for the current quarter underscores the positive trend.

From Analog Devices’ Q1 2023 earnings conference call:

“Our continued success is driven by a relentless focus on customer collaboration, a growing demand for our innovative technologies, and strong operational execution. We play a long game and are excited about what the future holds for us. To ensure that we capture the opportunity ahead, we’ve been steadily increasing investments in R&D, manufacturing capabilities, and in partnerships that deepen our value to our customers now and over the long term. For example, in R&D, we’ve invested $1.7 billion over the trailing 12 months to strengthen our core franchises and capture market opportunities presented by secular growth drivers.”

High Demand

Over the years, robust demand for signal processing solutions constantly pushed up the company’s revenue which reached an all-time high this week. Also, high margins accelerated earnings growth, to the extent that the bottom-line numbers topped expectations almost in every quarter. Industrial segment revenues, representing more than half of the total business, rose sharply in the first quarter of 2023, driving up the top line to $3.25 billion.

Among the other divisions, Automotive and Communications revenues increased in double digits, while the consumer segment contracted. Earnings, adjusted for special items, climbed 42% to $2.75 per share even as operating income more than doubled. The tech firm ended the quarter with a whopping $4.3 billion of free cash flow. During the quarter, the adjusted operating margin grew by 530 basis points to 51.1%.

The stock maintained the post-earnings uptrend in the following session but lost some momentum on Thursday. Meanwhile, the shares are up 20% since the beginning of 2023.