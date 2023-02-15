Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Analog Devices (ADI) reports strong Q1 earnings growth; revenue up 21%
Semiconductor company Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) on Wednesday reported a double-digit increase in earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023.
Net income, adjusted for one-off items, climbed to $2.75 per share in the January quarter from $1.94 per share in the same period of 2022. On a reported basis, earnings more than doubled to $961.5 million or $1.88 per share.
The impressive bottom-line performance reflects a 21% increase in revenues to $3.25 billion. All operating segments, except the consumer division, expanded during the quarter.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Key takeaways from the fourth quarter earnings report
Shares of the Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) were down over 1% on Tuesday following the announcement of its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results. The beverage giant delivered revenue that surpassed
Lyft’s troubles look far from over as business conditions remain challenging
Online taxi services were among the worst affected by the coronavirus crisis that crippled the entire transportation industry. While the business world is emerging from the pandemic-induced slump, ride-hailing platform
LDOS Earnings: Highlights of Leidos Holdings’ Q4 2022 results
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. At $3.69 billion, fourth-quarter