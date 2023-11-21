Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Analog Devices (ADI) Q4 revenue, adjusted earnings decline
Semiconductor company Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) reported lower revenues and adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Q4 earnings, excluding special items, declined 26% year-over-year to $2.01 per share from $2.73 per share last year. On a reported basis, net income plunged to $498.4 million or $1.0 per share from $936.2 million or $1.82 per share last year.
The bottom line performance was negatively impacted by a 16% fall in revenues to $2.71 billion in Q4 from $3.25 billion in the prior-year period.
“As outlined last quarter, we expect customer inventory digestion to persist into the first half of the year, a reflection of our return to normal lead times and the challenging macro landscape. Despite that backdrop, the robustness of our business model and our continued focus on execution excellence will buttress our operating margins and free cash flow through the cycle,” said the company’s CEO Vincent Roche.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
NVDA Earnings: Nvidia Q3 revenue jumps on record data center business
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Tuesday said its third-quarter revenues more than doubled to $18.12 billion, mainly reflecting strong growth in the data center business. GAAP net income surged to
HPQ Earnings: All you need to know about HP’s Q4 2023 earnings results
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenue decreased 6.5% year-over-year to $13.8 billion. Net earnings were $974 million, or $0.97 per share, compared to
Key takeaways from Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings report
Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) stayed red on Tuesday after the company delivered mixed results for the third quarter of 2024 and lowered its guidance for the