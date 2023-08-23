Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ADI Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Analog Devices’ Q3 2023 financial results
Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue decreased 1% to $3.08 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
Net income was $877 million, or $1.74 per share, compared to $749 million, or $1.44 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS dipped 1% to $2.49.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company is forecasting revenue of $2.70 billion, plus or minus $100 million. Reported EPS is expected to be $1.19 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.00, both plus or minus $0.10.
Prior performance
