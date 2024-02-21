Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Analog Devices (ADI) Q1 2024 earnings fall on lower revenues
Semiconductor company Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) reported a sharp decline in revenues and adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2024.
Q1 earnings, excluding special items, declined 37% year-over-year to $1.73 per share from $2.75 per share last year. On a reported basis, net income plunged to $462.7 million or $0.93 per share in the January quarter from $961.5 million or $1.88 per share in Q1 2023.
The bottom line performance was negatively impacted by a 23% fall in revenues to $2.51 billion in the first quarter from $3.25 billion in the prior year period.
“ADI delivered first-quarter revenue and profitability above the midpoint of our outlook, despite the continued difficult macroeconomic environment,” said the company’s CEO Vincent Roche.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
What to expect when eBay (EBAY) reports Q4 2023 earnings
Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) stayed red on Tuesday. The stock has gained 9% over the past three months. The ecommerce company is scheduled to report its earnings results
Earnings: Walmart (WMT) Q4 results beat estimates; revenues up 5.7%
Retail giant Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) on Tuesday reported higher adjusted earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024. The numbers also came in above the consensus estimates. Fourth-quarter
Home Depot (HD) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales were $34.8 billion, down 2.9% from the same quarter a year ago. Comparable sales decreased 3.5%. Net earnings were $2.8