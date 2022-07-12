Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
ANGO Earnings: AngioDynamics swings to profit in Q4; revenues beat estimates
AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) on Tuesday reported a modest profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to breakeven last year. Revenues increased in double-digits and topped expectations.
The medical device maker reported adjusted earnings of one cent during the three-month period, marking an improvement from the prior-year quarter when the bottom line was breakeven. The latest number came in line with the consensus estimates.
Revenues increased 13% year-over-year to $86.9 million in the May quarter and topped analysts’ forecast. The top line benefitted from strong performance by all three operating segments.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on AngioDynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings
“We delivered on the strategic objectives for the fiscal year 2022 that we laid out a year ago during our Investor and Technology Day while managing through a number of macro-related headwinds, including supply chain disruptions and ongoing inflationary pressures. During our fourth quarter, we reduced our backlog as our manufacturing capacity improved, exiting the quarter more than 40% above the lows we experienced in December,” said AngioDynamics’ CEO Jim Clemmer.
Stocks you may like:
Most Popular
PEP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from PepsiCo’s Q2 financial results
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 5.2% year-over-year to $20.2 billion. Net income attributable to PepsiCo was $1.4 billion, or $1.03 per
Southwest Airlines (LUV): A look at the company’s projections for the coming quarter
Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) were up slightly on Monday. The stock has dropped 14% year-to-date and 30% over the past 12 months. The airline industry is seeing
LEVI Stock: Here is what you need to know before investing in Levi Strauss
The recent financial performance of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) shows the company has effectively navigated macroeconomic uncertainties and inflationary pressure. After shrugging off COVID-related headwinds, the casual clothing