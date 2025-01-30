Apple Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will be reporting first-quarter 2025 earnings today at 4:30 p.m. ET, amid expectations for an increase in earnings and revenues.

Listen to Apple’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Analysts expect the tech titan to report earnings of $2.34 per share for the December quarter, compared to

$2.18 per share in the prior year period. The consensus revenue estimate for Q1 is $124.03 billion, which represents a 3.7% growth from the first quarter of 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company generated revenues of $94.9 billion, compared to $89.5 billion in the same period of 2023. There was a 6% increase in iPhone sales. Earnings, on a reported basis, was $14.7 billion or $0.97 per share in Q4, compared to $22.9 billion or $1.46 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted profit rose 12% annually to $1.64 per share during the three months.