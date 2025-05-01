Apple Q2 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will be reporting second-quarter 2025 earnings today at 4:30 p.m. ET, amid expectations for an increase in earnings and revenues.

Listen to Apple’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Analysts expect the tech giant to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the March quarter, compared to

$1.53 per share in the prior year period. The consensus revenue estimate for Q2 is $94.75 billion, which represents a 4.4% growth from the second quarter of 2024.

In the first quarter, the company generated revenues of $124.3 billion, compared to $119.58 billion in the same period of 2024. There was a 1% drop in iPhone sales. Q1 profit, on a per-share basis, came in at $2.40, vs. $2.18 a year earlier. Net profit was $36.3 billion, compared to $33.9 billion in the year-ago period.