Apple Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will be reporting third-quarter 2024 earnings today at 4:30 p.m. ET, amid expectations for an increase in earnings and revenues.

Analysts expect the tech titan to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the June quarter, compared to

$1.18 per share in the prior year period. The consensus revenue estimate for Q3 is $84.53 billion, which represents a 10.6% growth from the third quarter of 2023.

In the second quarter, Apple’s revenues declined 4% year-over-year to $90.75 billion. The top-line performance was negatively impacted by a 10% fall in iPhone sales. Q2 profit came in at $23.64 billion or $1.53 per share.