Apple Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will be reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings today at 4:30 p.m. ET, amid expectations for an increase in earnings and revenues.

Analysts expect the tech titan to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the September quarter, compared to

$1.36 per share in the prior year period. The consensus revenue estimate for Q4 is $94.58 billion, which represents a 13% growth from the fourth quarter of 2023.

In the third quarter, Apple’s revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $85.8 billion. The top line benefited from a strong performance by the Services segment. Q3 profit increased year-over-year to $21.45 billion or $1.40 per share.