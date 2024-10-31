Categories LATEST
Apple Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will be reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings today at 4:30 p.m. ET, amid expectations for an increase in earnings and revenues.
Listen to Apple’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Analysts expect the tech titan to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the September quarter, compared to
$1.36 per share in the prior year period. The consensus revenue estimate for Q4 is $94.58 billion, which represents a 13% growth from the fourth quarter of 2023.
In the third quarter, Apple’s revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $85.8 billion. The top line benefited from a strong performance by the Services segment. Q3 profit increased year-over-year to $21.45 billion or $1.40 per share.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Q3 2024 earnings results
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $11.9 billion. Revenues grew 10%, excluding FX. Net earnings attributable to
Altria (MO) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues remained relatively unchanged at $6.25 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Net
Main highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q1 2025 earnings results
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales were $3.36 billion, down 4% from the prior-year period. Organic net sales decreased