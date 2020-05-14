Categories Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Highlights of Applied Materials (AMAT) Q2 2020 earnings results
Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Thursday after the market closes. The results missed analysts’ expectations.
The company posted a 13% jump in earnings for the second quarter of 2020 helped by higher revenue. The company is withdrawing its guidance due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its supply chain and manufacturing operations. The demand for advanced electronic products has been dominating the semiconductor industry but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the tables around.
However, for the future, the industry continues to expect the growth of data and emerging end-market drivers that include artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, the Internet of Things (IoT), and smart or autonomous vehicles, to drive the demand for advanced electronic products.
As navigating the challenges created by COVID-19, the company believes its supply chain is recovering and the underlying demand for its semiconductor equipment and services remains robust.
Past Performance
Most Popular
Infographic: Cisco (CSCO) Q3 2020 earnings results
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 after the regular trading hours on Monday. The technology giant surpassed analysts' estimates for the quarter.
A visual dashboard of Jack in the Box (JACK) Q2 2020 earnings results
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) reported mixed results for its second quarter of 2020. While non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 didn't meet Wall Street's projected EPS of $0.65, the revenue
Key highlights from SmileDirectClub (SDC) Q1 2020 earnings results
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Wednesday after the market closes. The bottom line was wider than the analysts' expectations