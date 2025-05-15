Categories LATEST
Applied Materials Q2 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Semiconductor technology company Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is expected to report second-quarter 2025 results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Applied Materials’ Q2 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The consensus earnings estimate for Q2 is $2.31 per share, which marks an increase from the $2.09/share profit reported in the second quarter of 2024. Analysts are looking for revenues of $7.12 billion for the April quarter, compared to $6.65 billion in the year-ago period.
In the first quarter of 2025, the company’s adjusted earnings rose to $2.38 per share from $2.13 per share in the same period of 2024. Net income, on an unadjusted basis, was $1.19 billion or $1.45 per share in Q1. Net sales increased to $7.17 billion in the first quarter from $6.71 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.
