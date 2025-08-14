Categories LATEST
Applied Materials Q3 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Semiconductor technology company Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is expected to report its third-quarter 2025 results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Applied Materials’ Q3 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The consensus earnings estimate for Q3 is $2.36 per share, which represents an increase from the $2.12/share profit reported in the third quarter of 2024. Analysts are looking for revenues of $7.21 billion for the July quarter, compared to $6.78 billion in the year-ago period.
In the second quarter of FY25, adjusted earnings moved up to $2.39 per share from $2.09 per share in the same period of 2024, exceeding expectations. Net income, on an unadjusted basis, was $2.14 billion or $2.63 per share in Q2. Net sales increased to $7.10 billion in the second quarter from $6.65 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.
