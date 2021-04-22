Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

AT&T grows revenues by 3% in Q1, tops estimates

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Thursday. The telecommunications giant reported Q1 revenue of $43.9 billion, up 3% year-over-year and above the Wall Street consensus. The company reported a net income of $0.86 per share, much better than what analysts had anticipated.

T shares rose 1% immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise over the past twelve months.

AT&T Q1 2021 earnings

Most Popular

LUV Earnings: Key numbers from Southwest Airlines Q1 2021 financial results

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021. First quarter GAAP net income was $116 million, or $0.19 per

Infographic: American Airlines (AAL) posts Q1 2021 earnings today

Aviation company American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its first-quarter 2021 earnings before regular market hours. The operating revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was down by 39% at

Infographic: How Biogen (BIIB) performed in Q1 2021

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues decreased 24% year-over-year to $2.6 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues fell 25%. Net income attributable

