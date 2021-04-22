AT&T grows revenues by 3% in Q1, tops estimates

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Thursday. The telecommunications giant reported Q1 revenue of $43.9 billion, up 3% year-over-year and above the Wall Street consensus. The company reported a net income of $0.86 per share, much better than what analysts had anticipated.
T shares rose 1% immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise over the past twelve months.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for AT&T Q1 2021 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
