AT&T (T) Q4 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues rose 0.8% year-over-year to $31.3 billion.

Net loss attributable to common stock was $23.5 billion, or $3.20 per share, compared to a net income of $4.9 billion, or $0.68 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.61.

For the full year of 2023, AT&T expects adjusted EPS of $2.35-2.45.

