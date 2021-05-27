Autodesk tops expectations in Q1

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The software company reported Q1 revenue of $989 million, up 12% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.03 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.
The stock has slipped 3% since the beginning of this year.
(The article will be updated with an AlphaGraphic shortly)
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Autodesk Q1 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
Infographic: Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) performance in Q1
Dollar Tree (NYSE: DLTR) reported first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The discount store reported a 6% increase in Q1 net sales to $6.48 billion. The company
Infographic: How Best Buy (BBY) performed in Q1 2022
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Enterprise revenues increased to $11.6 billion from $8.5 billion in the same period a year ago. Enterprise
Dollar General posts flat revenues, but beats the market in Q1
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The discount store chain reported Q1 revenue of $8.4 billion, down 0.6% year-over-year, but