Autodesk tops expectations in Q1

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The software company reported Q1 revenue of $989 million, up 12% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.03 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.

The stock has slipped 3% since the beginning of this year.

