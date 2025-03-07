AVGO Q1 Call Highlights: VMware Gains, AI Scaling and Strategic Expansion!

Broadcom Inc., a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions, in its Q1 earnings call discusses their AI business with three current customers deploying XPUs at scale and four more partners in development. Company’s $60-90 billion market opportunity encompasses both training and inference workloads. Management highlighted that networking products make up 30% of AI revenue while XPUs account for 70%, with substantial investment in next-generation 2nm AI XPUs and enhanced Tomahawk 5 switches. Management emphasized its selective approach to customers, requiring meaningful production scale, and currently has no M&A plans due to their focus on AI and VMware integration.

Broadcom significantly exceeded analyst expectations, with adjusted EPS of $1.60 and revenue up 25% year-over-year. The company reported dramatic growth with net income surging to $5.5 billion, while AI revenue jumped 77% to $4.1 billion. The company forecasted continued strength with Q2 semiconductor revenue reaching $4.4 billion and overall Q2 revenue of approximately $14.90 billion, above analyst expectations. Beyond its existing three hyperscale customers, the company is now deeply engaged with four additional hyperscale customers developing custom chips—potential business not included in its projected $60-90 billion revenue opportunity by 2027. Meanwhile, its infrastructure software division, bolstered by the VMware acquisition, saw sales increase 47% to $6.7 billion, also beating expectations.

Financial/Operational Metrics:

Revenue: $14.916 billion, up 25% YoY.

$14.916 billion, up 25% YoY. Net Income: $5.503 billion, up 315% YoY.

$5.503 billion, up 315% YoY. Diluted EPS: $1.14, up 307% YoY.

$1.14, up 307% YoY. Operating Income: $9.8 billion, up 44% YoY.

$9.8 billion, up 44% YoY. AI Revenue: $4.1 billion, up 77% YoY.

2Q25 Outlook:

Revenue: $14.9 billion, up 19% YoY.

$14.9 billion, up 19% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA: 66% of projected revenue.

66% of projected revenue. AI Revenue: $4.4 billion.

$4.4 billion. Infrastructure Software Revenue: $6.5 billion, up 23% YoY.

$6.5 billion, up 23% YoY. Gross Margin: Expected 20 bps decline due to product mix.

Analyst Crossfire:

New AI Customers & Custom Silicon Trend, Second-Half AI Revenue Outlook (Ben Reitzes – Melius, Harlan Sur – J.P. Morgan): Broadcom is working with four additional hyperscalers on custom AI accelerators, though they are not yet at scale. These partners are expected to eventually generate demand comparable to the existing three hyperscaler customers, but on a delayed timeline. While AI networking shipments exceeded expectations in Q1 and Q2, Broadcom is not providing guidance beyond Q2. The anticipated second-half ramp of 3nm AI accelerators remains on track, but no further details were given (Hock Tan – CEO).

Tariffs & AI Disruptions, AI XPU Deployment & Design Wins (William Stein – Truist Securities, Ross Seymore – Deutsche Bank): The impact of potential tariffs is uncertain, but AI-driven semiconductor advancements are accelerating. AI is also shifting enterprise workloads back to private data centers, increasing demand for VMware Private AI Foundation. Broadcom defines a design win as a product deployed at scale in production, not just an initial contract. The company is highly selective in choosing customers, ensuring sustainable multi-year roadmaps (Hock Tan – CEO).

AI Training vs. Inference Market, Networking & AI Cluster Scaling (Vivek Arya – Bank of America, Harsh Kumar – Piper Sandler): Broadcom’s AI revenue projection of $60B-$90B includes both training and inference workloads, though training remains the larger revenue driver. The company has separate product lines for each, ensuring coverage across AI demand shifts. Hyperscalers prioritize performance over everything when selecting networking solutions for AI clusters. Broadcom’s Tomahawk 5 and 6 switches, with increased RAID X capacity, provide a competitive advantage in large-scale AI deployments (Hock Tan – CEO).

XPU Market Expansion, Optimization & AI Differentiation (Timothy Arcuri – UBS, C.J. Muse – Cantor Fitzgerald): Broadcom’s forecasted 7M XPU units by 2027-2028 is based solely on its existing three customers. The four new engagements are not included yet, meaning they could further expand the total addressable market. Broadcom provides foundational semiconductor technology to hyperscalers, enabling them to optimize AI models. Its role is strictly hardware-related, ensuring peak performance while allowing customers to differentiate their software strategies (Hock Tan – CEO).