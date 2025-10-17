AXP Earnings: All you need to know about American Express’ Q3 2025 earnings results

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $18.4 billion, up 11% year-over-year, driven mainly by increased Card Member spending, higher net interest income, and strong card fee growth.

Net income of $2.9 billion was up 16% compared to last year. Earnings per share was $4.14, up 19% from last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

The company raised its full-year 2025 guidance and now expects revenue growth of 9-10% and EPS of $15.20-15.50.