Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
AXP Earnings: All you need to know about American Express’ Q3 2025 earnings results
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $18.4 billion, up 11% year-over-year, driven mainly by increased Card Member spending, higher net interest income, and strong card fee growth.
Net income of $2.9 billion was up 16% compared to last year. Earnings per share was $4.14, up 19% from last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
The company raised its full-year 2025 guidance and now expects revenue growth of 9-10% and EPS of $15.20-15.50.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings: A snapshot of Charles Schwab Corporation’s Q3 2025 results
Financial services company The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) reported a sharp increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Total revenues increased 27% year-over-year
Key highlights from US Bancorp’s (USB) Q3 2025 earnings results
US Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total net revenue increased 6.8% year-over-year to $7.32 billion. Net income applicable to US Bancorp increased 16.7% to
Bank of New York Mellon’s (BK) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $5.1 billion. Net income applicable to