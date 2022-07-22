Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance
AXP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Express’ Q2 financial results
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $13.4 billion, up 31% from the year-ago period.
Net income decreased 14% year-over-year to $1.96 billion while EPS dropped 8% YoY to $2.57.
The company raised its full-year 2022 revenue growth guidance to a range of 23-25% from the previous range of 18-20%. EPS for the full year is expected to be $9.25-9.65.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
