Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
AZO Infographic: AutoZone Q2 2025 earnings drop; sales rise modestly
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported lower net income for the second quarter of 2025, despite a modest increase in sales. Total same-store sales grew 2.9% during the three months.
The automotive parts retailer’s net sales increased to $3.95 billion in the second quarter from $3.86 billion in the same period last year. Total same-store sales, or sales at domestic and international stores open at least one year, rose 2.9%.
Net income was $487.9 million or $28.29 per share in the February quarter, compared to $515.03 million or $28.89 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Best Buy’s (BBY) Q4 2025 earnings results
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results today. Enterprise revenue was $13.9 billion compared to $14.6 billion in the same quarter last year. Net
Earnings Preview: What to look for when Kroger (KR) reports Q4 2024 results
Supermarket giant Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. This event is particularly significant since it follows the termination of the company’s merger with
MNST Q4 Call Highlights: Margin Gains, Alcohol Woes & Global Expansion!
Monster Beverage Corp., an American beverage company that manufactures energy drinks including Monster Energy, Relentless, Reign and Burn, in its Q4 earnings call revealed positive gross margin expansion driven by