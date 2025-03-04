AZO Infographic: AutoZone Q2 2025 earnings drop; sales rise modestly

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported lower net income for the second quarter of 2025, despite a modest increase in sales. Total same-store sales grew 2.9% during the three months.

The automotive parts retailer’s net sales increased to $3.95 billion in the second quarter from $3.86 billion in the same period last year. Total same-store sales, or sales at domestic and international stores open at least one year, rose 2.9%.

Net income was $487.9 million or $28.29 per share in the February quarter, compared to $515.03 million or $28.89 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.

Prior Performance