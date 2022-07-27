Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
BA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Boeing’s Q2 2022 financial results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues dropped 2% year-over-year to $16.7 billion.
Net earnings attributable to Boeing shareholders amounted to $193 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $587 million, or $1.00 per share, last year. On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of $0.37 per share compared to EPS of $0.40 last year.
Total backlog at quarter-end stood at $372 million.
(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Key highlights from UPS (UPS) Q2 2022 earnings results
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues totaled $24.8 billion, up 5.7% over the same period last year. Net income rose 6.5%
Infographic: Highlights of General Motors Q2 2022 earnings report
Auto giant General Motors (NYSE: GM) on Tuesday reported lower earnings for the second st quarter of 2022, despite a 5% increase in revenues. Second-quarter revenues rose 5% annually to
KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola Q2 2022 earnings results
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 12% year-over-year to $11.3 billion. Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company decreased