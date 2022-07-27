BA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Boeing’s Q2 2022 financial results

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues dropped 2% year-over-year to $16.7 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Boeing shareholders amounted to $193 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $587 million, or $1.00 per share, last year. On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of $0.37 per share compared to EPS of $0.40 last year.

Total backlog at quarter-end stood at $372 million.

