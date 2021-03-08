Infographic: Stitch Fix (SFIX) slips to loss in Q2; revenues up 12%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) on Monday reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2021, compared to profit last year. Meanwhile, revenues grew 12%.

The San Francisco, California-based personal styling company had around 3.9 million active clients at the end of the second quarter, up 12% year-over-year. It reported a net loss of $21.04 million or $0.20 per share, which marked a deterioration from last year’s profit of $11.4 million or $0.11 per share. Analysts had forecast a bigger loss for the latest quarter.

January-quarter revenues moved up to $504.1 million from $451.8 million in the corresponding period of last year. But the top-line missed the estimates.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Stitch Fix’s Q2 earnings

Stitch Fix’s shares have gained 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock closed Monday’s regular session lower.