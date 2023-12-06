Stitch Fix (SFIX) reports narrower Q1 loss; revenue down 18%

Personal styling company Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting a narrower net loss and double-digit decline in revenues.

Stitch Fix reported a comprehensive loss of $36.5 million or $0.30 per share for the October quarter, compared to a loss of $57.7 million or $0.50 per share in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.63 million in Q1, versus a loss of $1.72 million in the year-ago fiscal quarter.

First-quarter revenues came in at $364.8 million, compared to $443.7 million in the corresponding period of 2023. The company had 2.99 million active clients at the end of the quarter.

