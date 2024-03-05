Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
SFIX Earnings: Stitch Fix Q2 2024 revenue declines; net loss narrows
Personal styling company Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) has reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter of 2024. Revenues declined 18% during the three months.
Stitch Fix reported a net loss of $35.5 million for the January quarter, compared to a loss of $65.6 million in the same period of 2023. Loss per share from continuing operations was $0.29 per share in Q2, vs. a loss of $0.56 per share last year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 29% year-over-year to $4.45 million in the second quarter.
Second-quarter revenues came in at $330.4 million, compared to $400.6 million in the corresponding period of 2023. The company had around 2.81 million active clients at the end of the quarter.
