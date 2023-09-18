SFIX Earnings: A snapshot of Stitch Fix’s Q4 results

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX), a personal styling platform that delivers curated and personalized apparel and accessory items for women, on Monday reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The company incurred a net loss of $28.66 million or $0.24 per share in the quarter, compared to a loss of $96.3 million or $0.89 per share in the comparable period of last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.36 million, versus a loss of $31.78 million in the year-ago fiscal quarter.
Fourth-quarter revenues came in at $375.8 million, compared to $481.9 million in the corresponding period of 2022. The company had 3.30 million active clients at the end of the quarter.
