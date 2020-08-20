Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

BABA Earnings: Key highlights from Alibaba Q1 2021 financial results

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenue rose 34% year-over-year to RMB153,751 million ($21.7 billion).

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders amounted to RMB47,591 million ($6.7 billion) while adjusted net income increased 28% year-over-year to RMB39,474 million ($5.5 billion).

Diluted earnings per ADS totaled RMB17.36 ($2.46) and adjusted earnings per ADS totaled RMB14.82 ($2.10), up 18% year-over-year.

