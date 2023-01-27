Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy

Key highlights from Chevron Corporation’s (CVX) Q4 2022 earnings results

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues and other income were $56.4 billion compared to $48.1 billion in the year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Chevron Corporation was $6.3 billion, or $3.33 per share, compared to $5 billion, or $2.63 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $4.09.

The company raised its quarterly dividend per share by an additional 6% to $1.51 per share earlier this week.

