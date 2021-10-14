Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance
BAC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Bank of America’s Q3 financial results
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 12% year-over-year to $22.8 billion.
Net income rose 58% to $7.7 billion, or $0.85 per share, compared to the year-ago quarter.
Average deposits were up 15% to $1.9 trillion.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
WFC Earnings: All you need to know about Wells Fargo Q3 2021 earnings results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue dropped 2% year-over-year to $18.8 billion. Net income increased 59% to $5.1 billion while EPS
Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings: Q3 profit rises on 26% revenue growth
Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Thursday reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021. The company's stock gained soon after the announcement. Net income applicable
Infographic: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reports Q3 2021 earnings
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues grew 11% to $72.3 billion year-over-year with Strong and Diversified Growth across Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Net earnings attributable