Categories AlphaGraphs, Finance

BAC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Bank of America’s Q3 financial results

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 12% year-over-year to $22.8 billion.

Net income rose 58% to $7.7 billion, or $0.85 per share, compared to the year-ago quarter.  

Average deposits were up 15% to $1.9 trillion.

Prior performance

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

WFC Earnings: All you need to know about Wells Fargo Q3 2021 earnings results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue dropped 2% year-over-year to $18.8 billion. Net income increased 59% to $5.1 billion while EPS

Morgan Stanley (MS) Earnings: Q3 profit rises on 26% revenue growth

Banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Thursday reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021. The company's stock gained soon after the announcement. Net income applicable

Infographic: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reports Q3 2021 earnings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues grew 11% to $72.3 billion year-over-year with Strong and Diversified Growth across Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Net earnings attributable

Tags

investment banking

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top