Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Vincent Wenbin Qiu — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robin Bin Lu — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for First Quarter of 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would now turn the meeting over to your host for today’s call, Ms. Wendy Sun, Investor Relations Director of Baozun. Please proceed, Wendy. Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Baozun’s first quarter 2020 earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website at ir.baozun.com, as well as on GlobeNewswire Services.

On the call today from Baozun, we have Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Junhua Wu, Chief Growth Officer; and Mr. Robin Lu, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Qiu will review business operations and company highlights, followed by Mr. Lu, who will discuss financials and guidance. They will all be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended and as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the company’s control, which may cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the company’s filings with the US SEC. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. Finally, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during this conference call are in RMB. It is now It is now my pleasure to introduce our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Vincent Qiu. Vincent, please go ahead.

Vincent Wenbin Qiu — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Wendy, and thank you all for joining us. The world continues to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During this difficult time, nothing is more important than ensuring the health and safety of you and your families. Hope you’re all well and stay healthy. Like most companies in the world, we faced the challenging macroeconomic environment at the start of 2020 facing the challenge and taking proactive responses. We have shown great resilience and achieved another fruitful operating and financial results.

While COVID-19 impacted overall consumption and the growth of e-commerce during the quarter, we mitigated the impact by optimizing and innovating our operational and marketing capabilities. For the first quarter, both GMV and total net revenues grew by 18% year-over-year, exceeding our previous expectations. Although some brands temporarily delayed their e-commerce brands as a result of the pandemic, we continued to add many exciting new brands to our portfolio during the quarter. We were able to add a net total of eight new brand partners, including the leading European home furnishing retailer, a few luxury brands as well as a few domestic brands in the FMCG category, which grew particularly past during the pandemic. Meanwhile, as we deploy our high quality growth strategy, we’ve also made progress in optimizing our category mix and ramping up newly added brands, which continued through the [Phonetic] multiple improvement in our blended take rate for the quarter.

In contrast to the wider e-commerce industry suffered from serious logistics disruption, we were able to maintain our LSG operations, which was critical to ensuring business continuity for our brand partners and sustaining their e-commerce strategies throughout the COVID-19 period. Although these efforts led to incremental costs, the ability to offer uninterruptible services in the procurement capacity even during the most challenging environments have been immensely appreciated by our brand partners. As a result, we are pleased to be more integrated into our brand partners’ supply chains and transit from a traditional e-commerce logistics partner and O2O integrated partner that is supporting many of them in digesting offline inventory and in minimizing inventories [Phonetic].

As a digital strategy enabler, although it’s not only to ensure that the brand partners are able to merchandise and fulfill orders, but more critically to support them in navigating these challenging environment and driving growth opportunities. Throughout this process, we strategically enhanced our ability to revamp e-commerce and generate high-quality leads and demand for brand partners. For example, we continue to strengthen initiatives to expand consumer touchpoints. We increased our efforts in actively engaging with users through live streaming and the leading short video social platforms such as Douyin and Kuaishou, which consumers spend increasing amount of time on while staying at home.

Meanwhile, we adjusted and optimized our operations and strategy to adapt to a stay at home economy, which is characterized by increased time spent indoors and the growing consumer theme for indoor entertainment, remote working and health and wellness.

Let me share with you an example. In early March, before any recovery in e-commerce traffic, we hope one leading international food and beverage chain to organize its marketing campaign built around the theme of the so-called Cherry Blossom Festival. We organized a digital Cherry Blossom Show and hosted a campaign to allow people express their best wishes. We are very proud to have partnered with this brand to promote their thoughtful [Phonetic] campaign and contribute to building their digital consumer relationships. Just to quantify the results, this specific marketing campaign helped the brand partner to generate over 0.5 million viewers. It was also top-ranked by Alibaba’s most successful live streaming efforts over that time period, and enjoyed [Phonetic] an increase in conversion rates, a significant shipment that resulted in strong online sales during the pandemic.

I’m deeply proud of the great tenacity and agility of our organization it played during this pandemic, and in particular our technological aptitude during the pandemic. Due to [Phonetic] our vision, technology empowers future success. We have constantly — consistently focused on developing technology-driven systematic business, contingency plans, and innovative and tactical solutions to facilitate our brand partners’ success.

Lastly, we are very encouraged by the economic recovery we have been seeing in China since March, which has further strengthened in May. We believe that the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of online retail, and our brand partners will continue to enhance and prioritize their digital go-to-market and expansion strategies, while proven capabilities in driving innovation and the digitalization have positioned us well for a post-pandemic boom in demand. We are confident in our ability to capture this need to long-term growth opportunities and reaffirm our commitment to driving our brand partners’ e-commerce businesses to the next level.

I mean, I’ll pass the call over to Robin to go over our financials for the quarter. Thank you.

Robin Bin Lu — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Vincent. Despite the [Indecipherable] caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, our balanced capital index allowed us to easily navigate through this challenging environment. Though [Phonetic] the pandemic impacted our margins in the first quarter, we ensured our business continuity and reinforced [Indecipherable] the leading position in the market.

We strengthened our reputation by demonstrating our outstanding flexibility and reliability to adapt to changing conditions. We are proud of this accomplishment [Indecipherable] of the worst market conditions and the scalability and our business executives [Indecipherable]. As China’s economy recovery continues, we firmly believe that we remain on track with our high-quality growth strategies, and we [Phonetic] established goals in our non-GAAP operating profit in the second quarter of 2020.

With that demand [Phonetic], I will now go over the first quarter 2020 financial results in detail. We believe our year-over-year comparison is the best way to review our performance. Our percentage change and [Indecipherable] will be on that basis. Once again, please note all figures that are mentioned will be in RMB.

Total GMV during the quarter increased by 17.6% to RMB9.2 billion. This in fact [Indecipherable] by 10% to RMB782.9 million, and our [Indecipherable] business GMV increased by 18% to RMB8.4 billion.

Total net revenues increased by 18.4% to RMB152 billion. Breaking this down, product sales revenue increased by 13.5% to RMB701.1 million, and service revenue increased by 22.9% to RMB822.5 million during the quarter. We benefited from this relatively healthy growth in categories such as apparel [Phonetic] luxury, FMCG and food and health.

On the other hand, men’s and women’s clothing, which [Indecipherable] of our total GMV faced challenges and generates [Indecipherable] lower growth. All in all, GMV of our apparel category, which includes sportswear, luxury and men’s and women’s clothing, will grow by approximately 30% year-over-year during the quarter. In contrast, the demand for personal care product in our plastics [Phonetic] category was very soft [Phonetic] due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total cost and operating expenses were RMB1.5 billion compared with RMB1.2 billion in the same quarter last year. In particular, cost of products increased to RMB590 million from RMB509 million last year, primarily due to increased sales from the distribution model due to incremental contribution from new brands and a deeper discount offer to promote sales during COVID-19. Our gross margin for product sales declined to 15.8% compared with 17.6% a year ago.

Our blended gross margin was 61.3%, represents an increase of 80 PPS [Phonetic] from last year, which was mainly due to an increase in the proportion of service revenue. Fulfillment expenses increased to RMB413 million from RMB288 million last year, mainly due to increased revenue contribution from the consignment [Phonetic] model, increasing use of premium delivery services and incremental expenses related to COVID-19. Especially, despite imagine and economy delivery partners suspending operations included in the heat of the outweigh which reached to a more delivery partners to maintain ample fulfillment capacity which has also led to a higher fulfillment expense vehicle plus percentage up we, they our fulfillment expense ratio increased to 4.5% from 3.7% a year ago.

Sales and marketing expenses increased to 356 million for having that meeting last year and other processing GMV our sales in the marketing it’s ratio remained flat as a 4% technology and the content expenses increased to net receipts, meaning from 8 million at a year ago. We continue to the math and innovation and the productization during the pandemic, very disciplined focus and it’s land manner. During the 4th quarter of just on 20. Our investments in future innovation and the productization totaled 36 fund million compared with 23 million last year. In driving greater operating leverage against the then-scale of our business, technology and the content expenses as a percentage of GMV improved slightly to 1% from 1.1% last year. Yeah, hi. Increased to 50 million from 45 million last year, which reflected our increased spending we have corporate that and a business planning staff as the business scales offset by some cost control and during the quarter.

Income from operations decreased to 13 million for 46 million in the same quarter of last year and our non-GAAP safety income from operations was 37 million non-GAAP operating margin of the pure and corporate events outside Bin it should income, interest expense totaled 7.3 million compared with the and 1 million a year ago. The increase in interest expense was mainly due to the issuance of how hard work in April 2019 include at that premium and treatment, which is not have happened on the CB financing accounting standards. In the 4th quarter ‘ 19 income attributable to ordinary shareholders of in total, the 2 part attributing basic and the diluted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of all different media working for the quarter.

Non-GAAP net new income attributable to ordinary shareholders of although the 36 million basic and the diluted non-GAAP net new income attributable to other shareholders of Baozun for ADS were both 40% for the quarter. As our 30 for 2013. We’ve had a 1.7 billion CAD and the cash and Finland and a short-term investment compared with 2 bidding about December 30 4th 2019. The decrease in cash and the cash equivalent I thought sir investment was mainly due to some delays in payments from our brand partners during the pandemic, but we are seeing accelerated collection so far in the second quarter turning to guidance provided in the macroeconomic environment that’s further.

We anticipate that made the growth in the second quarter for 15 as a bid for these type percent comparative the last year. Paste back. Total net revenues during the second quarter of 2000 funding. It will be treated to by period and a content period, which represents a growth rate of 20% when you 3% compared with the same period last year. We expect service revenue to grow at a faster rate in total that revenues during the second quarter of 2018. This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you, operator, we are now ready to begin the Q&A session. Thanks.

Questions and Answers:

We are processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.