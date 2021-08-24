Best Buy stock rises after Q2 beat: Infographic

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The retail store chain reported Q2 revenue of $11.8 billion, up 20% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.98 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

BBY shares rose 4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 11% since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance