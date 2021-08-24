Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Best Buy stock rises after Q2 beat: Infographic

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The retail store chain reported Q2 revenue of $11.8 billion, up 20% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.98 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

BBY shares rose 4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 11% since the beginning of this year.

Best Buy Q2 2022 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Best Buy Q2 earnings call transcript

Prior performance

  • Best Buy (BBY) Q2 2021 Earnings Infograph

Most Popular

Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q2 2021 earnings results

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales increased 5.9% to $2.6 billion compared to last year. Comparable store sales rose 5.8%. Net income

IPO Alert: What investors need to know about Procept BioRobotics’ upcoming market debut

The medical device market has been in the spotlight ever since coronavirus tightened its grip across the world last year as the demand for critical supplies like ventilators and PPE

CRM Stock: Should you invest in Salesforce ahead of next week’s earnings?

Enterprise spending on digital technologies rose to a record high during the pandemic, despite the widespread slowdown having a crippling effect on the economy. The growing adoption of automation has

Tags

Most Readretail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top