Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Infographic: Main highlights from Hasbro’s (HAS) Q3 2023 earnings results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenues decreased 10% year-over-year to $1.50 billion.
GAAP net loss was $171.1 million, or $1.23 per share, compared to net income of $129.2 million, or $0.93 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 16% to $1.64.
The company expects revenue to decline 13-15% in FY2023.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 11.3% from the same period last year. Comparable restaurant
Honeywell (HON) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers
Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported sales of $9.2 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 3% on a reported basis and 2% on an organic basis versus the
CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q3 2023 financial results
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 10.5% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Organic sales increased 9%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $708