Infographic: Main highlights from Hasbro’s (HAS) Q3 2023 earnings results

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues decreased 10% year-over-year to $1.50 billion.

GAAP net loss was $171.1 million, or $1.23 per share, compared to net income of $129.2 million, or $0.93 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 16% to $1.64.

The company expects revenue to decline 13-15% in FY2023.

