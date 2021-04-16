Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Kansas City Southern (KSU) Q1 results miss Street view
Transportation company Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2021. The results also missed the market’s prediction.
Adjusted earnings dropped to $1.91 per share from $1.96 per share in the first quarter of 2020 and missed expectations. Net profit was $153 million or $1.68 per share, compared to $151.7 million or $1.58 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
Revenues decreased 4% year-over-year to $706 million. The top-line also came in below the forecast.
Read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly reports
Shares of Kansas City Southern dropped soon after the earnings announcement early Friday, after closining the previous session lower.
(this story will be updated shortly)
