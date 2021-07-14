BlackRock beats the market in Q2; revenue up 32%

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The financial services giant reported Q2 revenue of $4.82 billion, up 32% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $10.03 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.
BLK shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 28% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for BlackRock Q2 earnings call transcript
