BlackRock beats the market in Q2; revenue up 32%

BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The financial services giant reported Q2 revenue of $4.82 billion, up 32% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $10.03 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.

BLK shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 28% since the beginning of this year.

