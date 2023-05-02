Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy

MPC Earnings: Highlights of Marathon Petroleum’s Q1 2023 results

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) reported total revenue and other income of $35.08 billion for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $38.38 billion in the same period a year ago.

Marathon Petroleum Q1 2023 earnings infographic

Net income attributable to the company was $2.73 billion, or $6.09 per share, compared to $845 million, or $1.49 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was $5.22 billion, up 98% year-over-year.

The company returned $3.5 billion of capital through $3.2 billion of share repurchases and $337 million of dividends, during the quarter.

