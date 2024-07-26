BMY Earnings: Bristol-Myers Squibb reports higher Q2 revenue and profit

Biotechnology company Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) Friday reported higher revenues and net profit for the second quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $1.68 billion or $0.83 per share in the June quarter, compared to $2.07 billion or $0.99 per share in the comparable period of 2023. Adjusted profit rose to $2.07 per share in Q2 from $1.75 per share in the prior year period.

Second-quarter revenues increased 9% from last year to $12.2 billion. Domestic revenues increased by 13%, while international revenues edged down 1%.

Prior Performance