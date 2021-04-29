BMY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 financial results

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $11.1 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb was $2 billion, or $0.89 per share, compared to a net loss of $775 million, or $0.34 per share, last year. Adjusted net earnings was $4 billion, or $1.74 per share.

For FY2021, the company expects worldwide revenues to increase in the high single digits. GAAP EPS is expected to be $3.18-3.38 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $7.35 -7.55.

