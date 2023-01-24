Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Infographic: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q4 2022 revenue increases

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its sales rose 7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, but net profit declined.

Lockheed Martin Q4 2022 earnings infographic

The company reported fourth-quarter 2022 net sales of $19.0 billion, compared to $17.7 billion in the prior-year period. The latest number also topped expectations.

Fourth-quarter net earnings were $1.9 billion, or $7.40 per share, compared to $2.0 billion, or $7.47 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted profit, excluding special items, was $7.79 per share, compared to $7.22 per share last year.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2022 results

Lockheed Martin’s shares gained early Tuesday following the earnings announcement, after closing the previous session lower.

Prior performance

  • Lockheed Martin Q3 2022 earnings infographic
  • Lockheed Martin Q1 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

GE Earnings: Highlights of General Electric’s Q4 2022 results

The General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) on Tuesday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 when the engineering firm’s revenues increased by 7%. The Boston-based

VZ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Verizon’s Q4 2022 financial results

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenue of $35.3 billion was up 3.5% from the prior-year period. Net income rose 41.4%

JetBlue looks to spread wings this year as traffic rebounds. Is the stock a buy?

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) has carved a niche for itself in the aviation space with affordable fares and operational efficiency that made it the preferred airline for many budget

Tags

AerospaceDefenceMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top