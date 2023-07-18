Earnings: Highlights of Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) Q2 2023 results

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday reported higher earnings and sales for the second quarter of 2023. The company also raised its full-year guidance.

The company reported second-quarter 2023 net sales of $16.69 billion, compared to $15.45 billion in the prior-year period. The management also revised up its guidance for fiscal 2023.

Second-quarter net profit was $1.68 billion, sharply higher than the $ 309 million profit reported in the corresponding period of last year. On a per-share basis, earnings climbed to $6.63 from $1.16 last year.

“Given the strength of our year-to-date results and ongoing demand for our signature programs and advanced technologies, we are raising our full-year sales and earnings per share outlooks for 2023,” said Lockheed Martin’s CEO Jim Taiclet.

