Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
LMT Earnings: Highlights of Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2024 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday reported a year-over-year increase in net sales for the second quarter of 2024. The management raised its fiscal 2024 guidance.
The aerospace company reported second-quarter 2024 net sales of $18.12 billion, compared to $16.69 billion in the prior-year period. Cash from operations was $1.87 billion in Q2, while free cash flow came in at $1.51 billion.
Second-quarter net profit was $1.64 billion or $6.85 per share, compared to $1.68 billion or $6.63 per share in the corresponding period of last year. The company raised its full-year sales guidance to $70.5-71.5 billion and EPS estimate to $26.10-26.60
“Over the past few months, Lockheed Martin’s people, systems, and platforms have again demonstrated their ability to enhance security in Eastern Europe, the Red Sea, and the Middle East. From the PAC-3’s critical role in air defense to the Aegis Combat System with AI augmentation to the F-35 with its advanced sensor and data management capabilities, our company has made major contributions to allied and partner defense.,” said Lockheed Martin’s CEO Jim Taiclet.
(this story will be updated shortly with infographic)
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
What to look for when Starbucks (SBUX) reports Q3 2024 earnings results
Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) were down over 2% on Monday. The stock has dropped 12% over the past three months. The coffeehouse chain is scheduled to report its
Earnings Summary: A snapshot of KeyCorp’s Q2 2024 financial results
KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), a provider of retail and commercial banking services, has announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Net income from continuing operations attributable to shareholders decreased
VZ Earnings: All you need to know about Verizon’s Q2 2024 earnings results
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total operating revenue was $32.8 billion, up 0.6% from the same period last year. Consolidated net income